Cannes: Felicity Jones Leads Voice Cast for 'Dragon Rider'

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Patrick Stewart and Freddie Highmore also have joined the animated family feature.

Rogue One star Felicity Jones, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner), Patrick Stewart (Logan) and Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) have joined the voice cast for Tomer Eshed’s animated family feature, Dragon Rider.

Meera Syal (Doctor Strange), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Absolutely Anything) and Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) are also cast.



Based on Cornelia Funke’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film will be produced by Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben together with co-producers Cyborn and RiseFX along with the team of Lumatic. Timeless Films is handling worldwide sales.



Dragon Rider — written by Johnny Smith (Gnomeo & Juliet) — follows an unlikely trio of heroes, including a young silver dragon Firedrake (Brodie-Sangster), Sorrel (Jones) the mountain brownie and a boy called Ben (Highmore), as they embark on an adventure to battle a vicious, dragon-killing machine called Nettlebrand (Stewart).

The film is due to be delivered in late 2019.

Sangster is represented by Curtis Brown Group, WME and Calypso Voices; Jones by Independent Talent Group, WME and AdVoice; Stewart by ICM Partners, Independent Talent Group and AdVoice; and Highmore is represented by ARG and UTA. Syal is represented by Another Tongue, Bhaskar by United Agents and Calypso Voices and Anozie by Garricks and Calypso Voices.