Cannes Film Fest Claims Accreditation Up 9 Percent Despite Coronavirus Fears

The world's most prestigious film festival sent out a defiant PR message amid industry chatter that it could fall victim to the growing epidemic.

With the growing coronavirus epidemic having seen numerous film festivals and events, not to mention major blockbuster releases in the form of No Time To Die, cancelled or postponed, eyes have turned to the Cannes Film Festival as potentially becoming the biggest casualty of the unfolding situation.

But on Friday organizers sent out a defiant PR message aimed at countering any major industry withdrawal from the world's most prestigious film festival, in which they claimed accreditation to the 2020 event, due to take place May 12-23, were continuing at an "intensive pace" and had actually risen nine percent year-on-year.

Organizers also asserted that the official selection would be unveiled by festival director Thierry Fremaux on April 16 at 11 am CET, at the UGC Normandie cinema in Paris.

The announcement came out just two days after organizers of MipTV, due to kick of in Cannes later this month, pulled the plug on this year's event over coronavirus concerns and French authorities extended a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces to May 31.

In February, Spike Lee was announced as being the head of the Cannes jury.