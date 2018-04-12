Cannes: Spike Lee's 'BlacKKKlansman,' Jafar Panahi's 'Three Faces' in Competition

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux at a Paris press conference details the competition and other lineups of the 71st edition of the festival.

The lineup of the 71st Cannes Film Festival is being unveiled in Paris Thursday morning during a press conference live streamed from the Champs-Elysees.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure are both on hand to reveal the coveted Official Selection, including films chosen for the main competition.

Fremaux started the lineup unveiling with special screenings and the Un Certain Regard section.

Among the special screenings are Wim Wenders' Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, The State Against Mandela and the Others by Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte, La Traversee by Romain Goupil, To the Four Winds by Michel Toesca, Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls) by Wang Bing, O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique) by Carlo Diegues and 10 Years in Thailand by Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Fremaux highlighted that the Pope would not be in Cannes to walk the red carpet.

Opening the festival will be Asgar Farhadi’s previously announced Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows, which will play out of competition. The film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who will walk the red carpet to kick off the festivities on May 8, a day earlier than the fest’s usual Wednesday start date.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 8-May 19.

Here is the lineup:

Competition

Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi (Opening night film)

At War by Stephane Brize

Dogman by Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke

Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Burning by Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum by Nadine Labaki

Blackkklansman by Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces by Jafar Panahi

Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky

Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov

Out of Competition

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

Un Certain Regard

Border by Ali Abbasi

Sofia by Benm’ Barek

Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer

Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan

Manto by Nandita Das

Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres

Girl by Lukas Dhont

Angel Face by Vanessa Filho

Euphoria by Valeria Golino

Friend by Wanuri Kahiu

My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji

The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos

In My Room by Ulrich Kohler

El Angel by Luis Ortega

The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Midnight Screenings

Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing

Arctic, Joe Penna

Special Screenings

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders

The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte

La Traversee, Romain Goupil

To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca

Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing

O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues

10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul



More to come.