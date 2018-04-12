Cannes: Spike Lee's 'BlacKKKlansman,' Jafar Panahi's 'Three Faces' in Competition
Artistic director Thierry Fremaux at a Paris press conference details the competition and other lineups of the 71st edition of the festival.
The lineup of the 71st Cannes Film Festival is being unveiled in Paris Thursday morning during a press conference live streamed from the Champs-Elysees.
Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and festival president Pierre Lescure are both on hand to reveal the coveted Official Selection, including films chosen for the main competition.
Fremaux started the lineup unveiling with special screenings and the Un Certain Regard section.
Among the special screenings are Wim Wenders' Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, The State Against Mandela and the Others by Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte, La Traversee by Romain Goupil, To the Four Winds by Michel Toesca, Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls) by Wang Bing, O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique) by Carlo Diegues and 10 Years in Thailand by Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Fremaux highlighted that the Pope would not be in Cannes to walk the red carpet.
Opening the festival will be Asgar Farhadi’s previously announced Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows, which will play out of competition. The film stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who will walk the red carpet to kick off the festivities on May 8, a day earlier than the fest’s usual Wednesday start date.
The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 8-May 19.
Here is the lineup:
Competition
Everybody Knows by Asghar Farhadi (Opening night film)
At War by Stephane Brize
Dogman by Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d’image by Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel by Christophe Honore
Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson
Ash is Purest White by Jia Zhangke
Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda
Burning by Lee Chang-dong
Capernaum by Nadine Labaki
Blackkklansman by Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake by David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces by Jafar Panahi
Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski
Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine by A.B. Shawky
Summer by Kiril Serebrennikov
Out of Competition
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche
Un Certain Regard
Border by Ali Abbasi
Sofia by Benm’ Barek
Little Tickles by Andrea Bescond and Eric Metayer
Long Day’s Journey Into Night by Bi Gan
Manto by Nandita Das
Sextape by Antoine Desrosieres
Girl by Lukas Dhont
Angel Face by Vanessa Filho
Euphoria by Valeria Golino
Friend by Wanuri Kahiu
My Favorite Fabric by Gaya Jiji
The Harvesters by Etienne Kallos
In My Room by Ulrich Kohler
El Angel by Luis Ortega
The Gentle Indifference of the World by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Midnight Screenings
Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-Bing
Arctic, Joe Penna
Special Screenings
Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders
The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte
La Traversee, Romain Goupil
To the Four Winds, Michel Toesca
Les Ames Mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing
O Grande Circo Mistico (Le Grand Cirque Mystique), Carlo Diegues
10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol and Apichatpong Weerasethakul
More to come.