Cannes Film Festival Unveils Poster Based on Jean-Luc Godard Film

The Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled its poster for its 71st edition, which is based on Jean-Luc Godard's 1965 film Pierrot le fou, starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina.

The drama is about an unhappily married man who is fired from his job and decides to run away with an ex-girlfriend who is chased by hitmen. The story ends in tragedy.

"The poster of the 71st Festival de Cannes, taken from Jean-Luc Godard’s Pierrot le fou (1965), is inspired by the work of Georges Pierre (1927-2003)," organizers said. "This immense still photographer immortalized the shooting of over a hundred films in a 30-year career that began in 1960 with Jacques Rivette, Alain Resnais and Louis Malle. He then worked in partnership with Robert Enrico, Yves Robert, Claude Sautet, Bertrand Tavernier, Andrzej Zulawski, Andrzej Wajda, and of course Jean-Luc Godard."



They added: "Committed to achieving recognition for stills photographers as artists in their own right, Georges Pierre founded the Association des Photographes de Films, tasked with defending the material and moral interests of cinema photographers."

The Cannes poster itself is the work of graphic designer Flore Maquin, 27. Inspired by pop culture, her work blends drawing, painting and digital art. "A passionate film buff, she works with Universal Pictures, Paramount Channel, EuropaCorp, Wild Side and Arte, revisiting or creating alternatives for film posters," the Cannes festival said.

Cate Blanchett will serve as president of the main competition jury in Cannes this year, with the full lineup set to be unveiled Thursday in Paris.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-May 19.