Cannes: Film Mode to Make Distribution Debut with Horror Pair 'The Harrowing' and 'Mad Genius'

The world sales outfit will release the two titles in North America.

Clay Epstein's international sales company Film Mode Entertainment is moving into domestic distribution, acquiring a pair of horror titles, The Harrowing and Mad Genius.

The Harrowing from director Jon Keeyes (American Nightmare) stars Matthew Tompkins (Sicario) as a vice detective, haunted by the ritualistic killing of his best friend, who goes undercover at a forensic hospital to uncover the truth. Arnold Vosloo and Michael Ironside co-star.

Film Mode is also selling The Harrowing worldwide and screening the title for buyers in Cannes.

Mad Genius, Royce Gorsuch's directorial debut, is a sci-fi thriller set in the world of bio-hacking. It stars Spencer Locke and Faran Tahir. Film Mode will bow Mad Genius on demand and VOD in North America July 3.