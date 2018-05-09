Cannes: FilmNation Strikes Output Deal With Chinese Streamer iQiyi

The deal will bring the influential indie film producer's titles to the massive Chinese online market for a three-year period.

Influential indie film company FilmNation Entertainment has struck an output deal with Chinese video streaming giant iQiyi.



The agreement, unveiled Wednesday at the Cannes Film Market, gives the Chinese streamer exclusive VOD rights access to FilmNation’s content for a three-year period.

“More Chinese movie fans than ever before will be able to experience many of the best independent films from some of the world’s most exciting directors,” said FilmNation’s Rob Carney.

“Following on the heels of our strategic cooperation agreements with entertainment companies such as Fox, Disney, Sony and Netflix, this exclusive partnership with FilmNation represents the next step of iQIYI bringing subscriber members an ever more international selection of high quality contents,” said Yang Xianghua, senior vp of iQiyi.

Founded in 2008, FilmNation specializes in producing, financing and distributing independent films; past hits include Denis Villeneuve multi-Oscar nominee Arrival and critically acclaimed dramedy The Big Sick. iQiyi, which listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange last month, is currently China's preeminent streaming-video service, commonly likened to a Sino-Netflix.

Both iQiyi and FilmNation have projects in Cannes this year. The Chinese company is making its festival debut with director Zhang Ming's The Pluto Moment, premiering in the festival's Directors’ Fortnight. FilmNation has Paul Dano's directorial debut Wildlife, opening the Critics’ Week section.