Cannes First Look: Julianne Hough, Tyler Hoechlin Are Beach Ready in 'Bigger'

The film will tell the rags-to-riches story of body-building pioneers Joe and Ben Weider.

Sun’s out, guns out.

Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa) and Tyler Hoechlin (Road to Perdition, Teen Wolf) are beach ready in Bigger, set to tell the real-life rags-to-riches story of modern body-building pioneers Joe and Ben Weider (who helped launch the career of one Arnold Schwarzenegger through their Mr. Olympia competition).

The film — also starring Tom Arnold, DJ Qualls, Robert Forster and Victoria Justice, and directed by Bad Boys story writer George Gallo — was written by Gallo, Andy Weiss (upcoming White Boy Rick), Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Ellen Brown Furman (The Infiltrator). Steve Lee Jones (Emmy-nominated producer of HBO’s You Don’t Know Jack) and Scott LaStaiti (The Infiltrator, Love in the Time of Cholera) produce.

Bigger is having its market world premiere screening in Cannes, where 13 Films is repping international sales. ICM is handling for the U.S.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 10 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.