Cannes First Look: Nicolas Cage Battles His Demons in 'Between Worlds' (Exclusive)

Voltage is selling the film in Cannes.

Market regular Nicolas Cage appears to be channeling Con Air’s Cameron Poe after a few heavy nights out in this first look from mystery thriller Between Worlds.

The film – which also stars Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, Run Lola Run), Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy) Hopper Penn (War Machine) and Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate) – sees Cage play Joe, a lonely man obsessed with the death of his wife and daughter.

When he meets Julie (Potente), a spiritually gifted woman, she enlists him in a desperate attempt to recover the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Mitchell). Billie suddenly awakens in Joe’s presence, but she’s not herself — her body has been taken over by another soul: Joe’s dead wife, who has returned to settle her unfinished business with the living.

Marie Pulera (Falsely Accused) directs from her own script. Pulera produces alongside David Hillary (London Fields, Dog Eat Dog, Yellow) and Eric Banoun.

Voltage Pictures is repping Between Worlds globally in Cannes, where it's having its world premiere screening in the market.