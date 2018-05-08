Cannes: Francesca Eastwood Joins Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'Wake Up' (Exclusive)

Malik Yoba and William Forsythe have also joined the mystery thriller from VMI Worldwide.

A trio of names have been added to the cast of mystery thriller Wake Up, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Francesca Eastwood, star of M.F.A. and a former Miss Golden Globe thanks to her father Clint Eastwood, Malik Yoba (Cool Runnings) and William Forsythe (Halloween, The Rock) have joined the film from VMI Worldwide and Archer Films. VMI is screening select material to buyers in Cannes.

The story centers around a John Doe (Meyers) who wakes up in Oklahoma in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is and soon finds that he’s wanted by the police for a series of murders. With the help of his nurse (Eastwood) who believes he is innocent, he escapes from the hospital, and together they dig for clues.

The film – which THR first announced at the Berlin film festival – has now wrapped production in Oklahoma.

“We’re thrilled with how the film has come together and excited to present select footage for buyers during the festival and showcase the performances of these talented actors,” said producer and VMI president Andre Relis.

VMI is also screening The Russian Bride, starring Corbin Bernsen, SXSW selection The Potential of Noise: Conny Plank and Cruise, starring Spencer Boldman and Emily Ratajkowsi.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 9 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.