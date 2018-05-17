Cannes: Gaspar Noe's 'Climax' Tops Directors' Fortnight Awards

The prizes for the festival sidebar were given out Thursday night.

The prizes for Cannes' Directors’ Fortnight sidebar were awarded Thursday evening, with Gaspar Noe's sex and drugs drama Climax taking the Art Cinema Award from among the 17 films in competition.

This year’s selection had some big-name directors competing, with Oscar nominee Ciro Guerra’s Summer Birds, Cesar winner Philippe Faucon’s Amin and Marie Monge's Treat Me Like Fire in the running.

The SACD Prize, awarded to a French-language film, went to Pierre Salvarori's bad cop caper The Trouble With You (En Liberte) starring Cesar winner Adele Haenel.

The Europa Cinemas award, which is dedicated to promotion, distribution and exhibition of a film in Europe, went to Giannai Zanasi's Lucia's Grace (Troppa Grazia) starring Alba Rohrwacher as a woman with visions.

In the short films category, the Illy prize went to Skip Day from Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas.

Earlier in the festival, Martin Scorsese received the sidebar’s Golden Coach honor.

The Cannes awards will continue until Saturday when the main competition prizes are handed out by jury president Cate Blanchett at the Grand Palais.