Cannes: Germany's Constantin Nabs Trio of Animated Features From Studio 100

'Mia and Me' is based on a hit kids TV series

It has picked up rights in all German-speaking territories for the upcoming features 'Mia and Me,' 'Quixotes – The Heirs of La Mancha' and '100 % Wolf.'

German mini-major Constantin Film has picked up three upcoming animated features from Munich-based Studio 100 Media.

Constantin is taking all rights in Germany-speaking territories for the three features. 100% Wolf and Quixotes are set to deliver next year, and Mia and Me in 2020.

The deal strengthens Constantin's family entertainment slate. Mia and Me, based on a hit children's TV series, follows the story of a girl who discovers a way to enter a fairytale realm of elves and unicorns. Quixotes, a kids spin on the classic Miguel de Cervantes novel, involves 11-year-old Alfonso, the heir of Don Quixote, who teams up with three imaginary and musical rabbits to try and save his beloved town of La Mancha. 100% Wolf is focused on a family of noble werewolves whose son strangely transforms into a cuddly poodle.

Argentine GG VFX is producing Quixotes, Australia's Flying Bark Productions is producing 100% Wolf, and m4e is producing Mia and Me.

Studio 100 Film is handling international sales on all three titles.