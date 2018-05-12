Cannes: 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Helmer Boards 'Daniel'

Niels Arden Oplev will direct the true story about the Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen, kidnapped by Isis and imprisoned together with American journalist James Foley.

Niels Arden Oplev, the director of the original, Scandinavian, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and, more recently, Dead Man Down and Flatliners, is returning to Europe for his next project: the true story of the ISIS kidnaping of Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen.

Ottosen, a freelance war photographer, was captured by Isis on May 18, 2013 and held prisoner for 13 months. His cellmates included the acclaimed journalist James Foley, who was later publicly beheaded by the Islamic terrorist group.

Esben Smed (Follow the Money) will play Daniel with an Nordic all-star cast, including Anders W. Berthelsen, Sofie Torp, Christiane Gjellerup Koch, Jens Jorn Spottag and Andrea Gadegaard.

Oplev said he is still casting the Foley role, which he said will be a major supporting part.

“During their joint captivity, Foley really became Ottosen's mentor, and he restored his hope in humanity,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter, saying Foley's “heroic self-sacrifice” shows “another side of America that we desperately need now.”

The film is based on Ottosen's memoir, as told to Danish Middle East reporting veteran Puk Damsgaard, The Isis Hostage. Anders Thomas Jensen, whose credits include the screenplay to Susanne Bier's Oscar-winning In a Better World and Mads Mikkelsen starrer The Salvation, adapted the book for the screen. Shooting is set to begin later this year.