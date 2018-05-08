Cannes: Global Road Pacts With Imagine for Film Based on Hit Anime Series

The title is the first film project from the growing mini studio to hit Cannes.

Global Road Entertainment is partnering with Japanese studio Bandai Namco Pictures and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment to co-produce and distribute a live-action film based on the hit Japanese anime franchise Tiger & Bunny.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Lynn Harris, Global Road's new president of worldwide production. Weed Road Pictures is also attached to the project as a producer. The title is Global Road's first new U.S. film project since the mini studio was formed last year through the merger of distributor Open Road and sales/financing outfit IM Global.

The film is being produced by Bandai Namco Pictures’ Masayuki Ozaki, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Erica Huggins, and Weed Road Pictures’ Akiva Goldsman. Relative newcomer Ellen Shanman is writing the script.

Created and produced by Bandai Namco Pictures in Japan, the Tiger & Bunny franchise began in 2011 as a manga and anime series that played on late-night local television. It was later adapted into a pair of feature films – Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012) and Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014) — both of which became major Japanese box-office hits.

"We are thrilled to partner with Imagine, Bandai Namco and Weed Road on Tiger & Bunny," said Harris. "Mr. Ozaki and his team’s globally recognized story and beloved characters provide us with the potential to not only produce a feature film that will appeal to the masses, but also generate a fully developed franchise across the theatrical, television and digital entertainment spaces.”

The Tiger & Bunny story is set in a near-futuristic city called “Stern Bild,” where professional superheroes fight crime and save lives on the popular show, “Hero TV.” The show's old school veteran is Tiger, beloved for his character, charisma and track record. Tiger is challenged for “King of the Heroes” by the younger, more dashing Bunny, who becomes an immediate rival. But when a super-powered terrorist begins reeking international havoc, the two must join forces to face their biggest challenge yet.

“We are truly honored to be able to create the future with our collaborative partner whom we wholeheartedly trust," said Bandai Namco’s Ozaki. "We are determined to live up to our supporters’ and fans' expectations and bring this exciting project to life.”

Added Imagine Entertainment president Erica Huggins: "Ron, Brian and I are excited to be partnering with Global Road Entertainment and continuing our relationship with Lynn Harris and Rob Friedman to bring the live action feature film based on the beloved series TIGER & BUNNY to fans and audiences around the world.”

