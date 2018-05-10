Cannes Hidden Gem: 'Treat Me Like Fire' Portrays Dark Side of Paris' Casinos

With her Directors’ Fortnight premiere, Marie Monge follows lovers Stacy Martin and Tahar Rahim into the seedy world of Parisian gambling.

Writer-director Marie Monge brings a tale of bad choices to the screen in Treat Me Like Fire — her first feature since being nominated for a Cesar for her short film Marseille by Night in 2012 — which premieres Friday in the Directors’ Fortnight.

A story of love, addiction and addiction to love, the film has a different title in French, the fairly innocuous Joueurs, meaning “players,” which can have a double meaning. But while Monge chose both titles, she says Fire, which suggests the desperation and kinetic energy in the movie, “is more accurate about what the film is” — a story of two young lovers who gamble with their lives and are deeply burned.

Monge was inspired by gamblers she herself met when, at age 22, she hung out in Paris’ casinos, most of which were shut down by the government in 2013. “It is burned in my memories, and that’s what I wanted to work with,” she says of the first visit to one of those clubs.

As she re-created them, Monge shot interiors that are alternately dark and then brightly garish, using harsh, neon lights. She employed real dealers, placing them around authentic tables and surrounding them with some of their former regulars. “More than half are real gamblers,” explains Monge, who set up a casino for a week, handed out chips and let them play.

For the project, on which Playtime is handling international sales, Monge also conducted extensive interviews with some heavy gamblers. “I wanted to find an intimate way to talk about these stories and these people and addiction, and obviously I know a lot more about love than about addiction,” she says. With co-writers Julien Guetta and Romain Compingt, she turned out the script and shot the film around Paris in 40 days.

Stacy Martin plays a young waitress in love with a magnetic Tahar Rahim (The Past), then falls out with her own family as he pulls her into his world of gambling in Paris’ seedy underbelly. She goes willingly. Their early scenes are all about the sexy fun of the chase, before darker elements emerge.

“Tahar has just never really been thought of in this way. I don’t know if it’s a lack of imagination or what,” she says of the charmer Rahim portrays.

The question is how audiences will view Martin’s character in this #MeToo era. “She is not manipulated; she makes her choices and takes responsibility for them,” says Monge. “She has a journey that male characters would have without that question of, ‘Is he strong or weak?’ Because as a woman now we have this kind of position of having to be better, to be stronger and to fight for your freedom. She fights for love — she makes decisions that are going to hurt her — but she is willing to take that risk.”

