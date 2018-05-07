Cannes: Hishow Takes Asghar Farhadi's 'Everybody Knows' for China (Exclusive)

The Beijing-based company plans to give the Cannes opener, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, a theatrical release in the Middle Kingdom later this year.

Chinese film company Hishow Entertainment has acquired Middle Kingdom distribution rights to Iranian Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows.

Starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, the psychological thriller is the opening title of this year's Cannes Film Festival. Short entirely in Spanish on the Iberian peninsula, the film follows the journey of Laura (Cruz) who travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her hometown in Spain for a celebration — before the family reunion gets "disrupted."

Hishow, which previously acquired Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World for China and took stakes in two upcoming features from Nu Image/Millennium, says it plans to release the film theatrically in China this year. The pickup could be particularly well-timed: China's theatrical market recently has come to embrace more diversified international filmmaking, with titles such as Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest ($25.9 million) and Thai heist film Bad Genius ($41 million) pulling in substantial revenue in 2017.

Hishow acquired the China rights from Memento Films. Memento and UTA Independent Film Group are also representing the rights to the film in North America.

Cannes previously featured two Farhadi films in its competition – The Past in 2013 and The Salesman in 2016. The Salesman won the best screenplay honor in Cannes and followed that up with the Oscar for best foreign-language film in 2017. It was Farhadi's second foreign-language Oscar, following his win for A Separation in 2012.