Cannes: 'Hitman's Bodyguard' Sequel 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' in the Works (Exclusive)

Millennium Films is lining up further assassination hijinks with a sequel to its 2017 hit The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the film is being touted on posters in Cannes, alongside other major franchise titles "coming soon" from the action specialists, including Angel Has Fallen, The Expendables 4, Rambo V and Mechanic 3.

While no script is yet available, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is described in the Cannes market catalog as "The Good. The Bad. And the Batshit cray." Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are believed to be reprising their roles, although the casting hasn't been confirmed, while Patrick Hughes is thought to be returning to the director's chair.

The 2017 original — written by Tom O'Connor and starring Reynolds and Jackson, alongside Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek — became a global smash, topping the U.S. box office for three straight weeks and earning an overall haul of $177 million from a $30 million budget.