Cannes: Inside the Queer Night Event Shaking Up the Fest's Party Scene

This year's scène might be a dud, but the annual LGBTQ celebration at the American Pavilion arrives just in time to save the day.

Even with a week left in the Cannes Film Festival, the cinema extravaganza can’t shake the sleepy reputation attached to this year’s party scene. With one notable exception: Queer Night at the American Pavilion.

In fact, the annual inclusive event — launched in 2006 by AmPav founder Julie Sisk with John Cameron Mitchell — is expecting such a turnout on Monday that hours have been extended one hour, scheduled for “9 p.m. — LATE” per an AmPav rep.

For many gay festival regulars, Queer Night is one of the more anticipated events on the social calendar because of the lack of a gay scene on the surrounding streets in Cannes. Gay bar hotspot Zanzibar, an industry fave, closed in 2011 (it’s been replaced by an ice cream shop), leaving a hole in the landscape.

Says Cannes veteran Laurent Boye of Jazo PR: “It was so close to the Palais [on Rue d’Antibes]. Now the remaining bars and clubs are not that convenient — that’s a bit of a drag — so the industry is always counting on Queer Night. Still, most Cannes venues are gay friendly, even the champagne bars, as long as you spend the money for a bottle.” (The remaining gay bars include drag bar Le 7 and a sex club, ParadaX.)

Sisk says they’re ready for the all-are-welcome masses: “More than 2,000 people attend over the course of the evening.”

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 13 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.