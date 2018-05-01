Cannes: Jacki Weaver, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu Join 'Stage Mother'

The dramatic comedy from Canadian director Thom Fitzgerald is set in the San Francisco drag queen scene.

Jacki Weaver, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu have signed on to star in Stage Mother, the new feature from Canadian director Thom Fitzgerald (The Hanging Garden).

Weaver (The Silver Linings Playbook) will star as Maybelline, a conservative Texas church choir director who inherits her recently deceased son’s San Francisco drag club. Surprising everyone, she moves to San Francisco to try and save the club from bankruptcy.

San Francisco screenwriter Brad Hennig (The Hot Flashes) penned the screenplay.

Currently in preproduction, Stage Mother is set to begin shooting in Canada later this year.

Branded Pictures Entertainment's J. Todd Harris is producing alongside Idiot Savant’s Anne Clements, 4K Productions’ Laurie Lacob and Emotion Pictures’ Doug Pettigrew. Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment is executive producing together with Hennig and Fitzgerald.

Film Mode Entertainment will handle worldwide sales, kicking off in Cannes next week.

Weaver is repped by ICM Partners and Elevate Management, Diggs by ICM

and Authentic Management and Liu by ICM, Framework and Untitled Management.