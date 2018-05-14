Cannes: Jane Fonda Says She Would Work With Quentin Tarantino "In a Blue Minute"

Also on L'Oreal's Worth It stage, Michael Madsen said that he knew about the Harvey Weinstein allegations before stories in the press but "who are you going to talk to about it?"

When Jane Fonda and Michael Madsen were paired as guests on L’Oreal’s Worth It stage on Cannes' Croisette Monday night, the two-time Oscar winner lobbied for a job.

The Grace & Frankie star said she would work with director Quentin Tarantino “in a blue minute.” Seated across from Madsen, who has starred in four Tarantino films over the years, she asked the Kill Bill star if he could introduce her — and promised him a hot ticket. “Would you put in a good word for me? Oh my god, I’ll bring you to a party tonight if you’ll get me into a Tarantino film.”

Still the star, who dubbed herself a feminist activist over an actress, did not address Uma Thurman’s charges of the Kill Bill on-set abuse she received at the hands of Tarantino.

While Madsen didn’t directly address the charges, he alluded to them and to the aftermath of allegations against longtime Tarantino producer Harvey Weinstein. “I think that it’s good that there is a tremendous awareness now of some bad behavior and things that were considered to be normal and ‘Well, that’s just the way he is’ attitude,” he said.

“I would never say that I didn’t know about it because I did, but the thing is, who are you going to talk to about it? Are you going to call CBS and tell them? It became a fear much more for the girls than for the men because we would just go, ‘Oh those dumb broads,’ but it’s an egotistical male ideal and there’s two sides to the story. But I like what I see and I’m all for the equality,” he said.

For her part, Fonda talked up the power of female friendship, saying her pals give her the backbone to stand up and be outspoken, and discussed the upcoming Book Club co-starring Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. She said she signed on to the film not for the sexy script but for the sisterhood. “I wanted to get to know those women, I’d never worked with any of them. I wanted to work with these women and none of us knew if it would be any good.”

“We drill right down to the gut, right down to the soul lever. We don’t talk about sex and cars and sports. There’s a laughter that releases tensions," she said, adding: "What would we do without our women friends? It’s the most important thing."