Cannes: Jean-Luc Godard's 'The Image Book' Goes to Kino Lorber for North America

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Jean-Luc Godard’s newest film, The Image Book (Le Livre D’Image), which had its world premiere May 11 in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

A cinematic essay, the film finds the 87-year-old director meditating on footage from old films as well as news footage about the state of the current world. While Godard did not personally accompany the film to Cannes, he did make a remote appearance, answering reporters question at an unsual press conference via FaceTime.

Kino Lorber is planning a 2019 theatrical release, followed by VOD and home video releases. The distributor also handled Godard’s 2015 3D feature Goodbye to Language, which was a co-winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber, Eva Diederix, head of international sales of Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance.

In announcing the acquisition, Lorber said, “After our unprecedented success with Goodbye to Language we could not imagine a follow-up. But here's the Godard apocalypse exploding on screen with new cinematic invention. This intoxicating concoction of sensation and ideas will thrill Jean-Luc Godard's American fans but also entice a younger generation as an immersively breathtaking screen experience. After his “goodbye to language” we now have a new hello to cinema."

The Image Book is a Swiss production from Casa Azul Films, Fabrice Aragno, Lausanne in coproduction with Ecran Noir productions, Mitra Farahani, Paris.