Cannes: Jeff Bridges' 'Living in Future's Past' Doc Finds U.S. Home

Trafalgar Releasing will bring the film to theaters in the U.S.

The documentary Living in the Future’s Past, produced and narrated by Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, has landed a domestic distributor.

Trafalgar Releasing has inked a deal with Vision Films for the North American theatrical release of the film, in which Bridges explores “who we are, where we come from, how we think and why we do the things we do.” Trafalgar will also release in the U.K.

Living in the Future’s Past sees The Big Lebowski star share the screen with scientists, thinkers, a former NATO chief and several authors to reveal “profound concepts about ourselves and our future in ways that have never been presented quite like this on film before.”

Said Bridges: "I’m thrilled to partner with Vision and Trafalgar to help spread the message of Living in the Future’s Past, a film that reveals a whole new way of looking at humankind; empowering and mesmerizing it gives us the keys to move into the future wisely.”

The theatrical release will begin in New York, L.A. and select theaters on Oct. 5, with a wider event cinema release across the country on Oct. 9, with exclusive content created especially for the event.

Living in the Future’s Past was produced by Bridges, Susan Kucera and executive produced by Jim Swift. Vision Films is handling worldwide distribution.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 11 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.