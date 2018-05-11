Cannes: Jia Zhangke's 'Ash Is Purest White' Debuts to Mild Standing Ovation

The Chinese auteur debuted his latest film on the Croisette.

Chinese auteur Jia Zhangke on Friday evening unveiled his latest film, Ash Is Purest White, in the competition program of the Cannes Film Festival to a warm yet rather mild standing ovation which lasted approximately three minutes.

Zhangke attended the highly-anticipated screening of his drama along with the film's leads, Zhao Tao (Zhangke's wife) and Liao Fan, and other supporting players. The film is about a young dancer who falls in love with a local mobster. When she fires two shots to protect him, she gets sentenced to five years in prison. Upon her release, she goes looking for him to try and start over, and the rest of the film charts her journey to put the pieces of her life back together.

The showing marked a big return for Zhangke who won best screenplay honors of A Touch Of Sin in 2013. Once the credits rolled, it took the Palais audience a few seconds to get on their feet, and once they did, a handful of stars turned their attention to the filmmaker and his actors, including Un Certain Regard jury president Benicio Del Toro. However, others turned their attention to a pair of surprise attendees — supermodel Bella Hadid and pop superstar The Weeknd.

Hadid made her first appearance on the carpet at this year's festival — in a Dior Haute Couture rose pink silk satin gown with makeup by Dior Beauty — following an outing in 2017.