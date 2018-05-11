Cannes: 'Jigsaw' Star Laura Vandervoort to Headline 'Rabid' Remake

The Soska Sisters will direct the remake of David Cronenberg's 1977 cult classic zombie movie.

Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw) has singed on to star in the remake of 1977 horror classic Rabid, which the Soska Sisters (American Mary) will direct.

In David Cronenberg's original film, a young woman, after undergoing experimental plastic surgery, develops a taste for human blood and begins infecting others, setting off a city-wide zombie epidemic. The remake, which Jen and Sylvia Soska are co-writing with John Serge, follows Rose (Vandervoort), a woman who, following a disfiguring accident, receives an untested stem cell treatment that, while restoring her beauty, has dangerous consequences.

Michael Walker, Paul Lalonde and John Vidette of Back 40 Pictures are producing. Film Mode Entertainment is handling international sales and shopping the film to buyers in Cannes. The film has presold to 101 FILMS in the UK, Shout! Studios in the US and A71 in Canada.

Rabid is being financed by London based Media Finance Capital, and it’s founders David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman sill serve as executive producers. The film has received backing from Telefilm Canada, and the Ontario Media Development Corporation.



