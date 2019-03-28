Cannes: John Carpenter to Receive Directors' Fortnight Golden Coach Honor

The director will be honored as part of the sidebar's opening ceremony May 15.

John Carpenter (Halloween, Escape From New York, Assault on Precinct 13, Big Trouble in Little China) will be honored by the French Directors' Guild with this year's Carrosse d'Or, the Golden Coach prize, during the Directors' Fortnight section in Cannes.

The honor will be handed out on May 15 during the opening ceremony of the independent section that takes place during the Cannes Film Festival.

Martin Scorsese took the honor last year as part of the sidebar's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Werner Herzog, Jia Zhangke, Jane Campion Jim Jarmusch, Clint Eastwood and Alain Resnais are among the other directors honored since the prize was created in 2002.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-May 25.