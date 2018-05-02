Cannes: John Travolta's 'Gotti' to Screen Out of Competition

The crime drama, which will have its world premiere at the festival, will open in U.S. theaters on June 15.

Gotti, the biopic starring John Travolta as mob boss John V. Gotti, is heading to the Cannes Film Festival, where it will screen out of competition on May 15, it was unveiled Wednesday by the festival.

The film will have "its world premiere as a special gala screening in the Palais des Festivals at Cannes," the festival said. Sunrider Productions’ Edward Walson also made the announcement.

Director Kevin Connolly, Travolta and his co-stars Kelly Preston and Stacey Keach are expected to be on hand to walk the red carpet at the movie’s world premiere.

With a screenplay adapted from John A. Gotti’s memoir Shadow of My Father, the script was written by Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi and dramatizes John V. Gotti’s rise to power as boss of the Gambino crime family.

"To have our world premiere as part of the most prestigious film festival in the world is quite an honor,” Travolta said as part of the announcement. "I would like to thank festival director Thierry Fremaux for including Gotti as part of the festival events.”

The film, produced by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films palongside Highland Film Group and Fiore Films, with Randall Emmett, George Furla and Michael Froch serving as producers, is slated to be released in the U.S. on June 15.