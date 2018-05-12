Cannes: Julie Delpy's 'My Zoe' Back on Track With New Financiers

Lindsay Duncan and Saleh Bakri have joined Delpy, Daniel Bruhl and Gemma Arterton in the cast.

The wheels are moving again on My Zoe, the drama written and to be directed by two-time Oscar-nominated actress Julie Delpy. The project, first announced in 2016 with Delpy, Daniel Bruhl and Gemma Arterton set to star, had seemingly come apart when a key backer pulled out at the eleventh hour.

But Andrew Levitas and Metalwork Pictures have now come on board as main financiers, with support from Medienboard Berlin and Filmforderung Hamburg. With these elements in place, My Zoe is now set to begin shooting May 24, starting in and around Berlin before moving to Moscow.

Lindsay Duncan (Birdman) and Saleh Bakri (Wajib) have joined Delpy, Bruhl and Arterton in the cast, and Stephane Fontaine (Rust & Bone) will serve as director of photography.

In My Zoe, Delpy plays Isabelle, a geneticist recovering from a toxic marriage and raising her daughter, Zoe, in conjunction with her ex-husband. Zoe means everything to her mother, but when tragedy strikes the fractured family, Isabelle takes matters into her own hands.

Oscar-nominated Gabrielle Tana (Philomena) produces for Baby Cow Films, while Protagonist Pictures reps international sales.

Speaking with THR last year, Delpy blamed a “sexist American lawyer” for the backer pulling out, claiming he had been advising the company and had been an “aggressive bully” through the entire process. Delpy later used her appearance at the 2017 European Film Awards — where she was being honored — to call on members of the European Academy to contribute to the film, raffling off the chance to have breakfast with her the next day.

