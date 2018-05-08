Cannes: Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe Lead Voice Cast on 'Manou The Swift'

They will play seagull parents in the animated feature from Christian Haas and Andrea Block, which Solo Media is selling worldwide.

Kate Winslet and Willem Dafoe will lead the voice cast of Manou the Swift, the new animated movie from directors Christian Haas and Andrea Block.

Winslet and Dafoe will play two seagull parents who adopt a little swift called Manou. Manou tries, and fails, to emulate his adopted parents' fishing prowess, but when his family is threatened, he rises to the challenge.

Winslet has previously voiced Aardman animation film Flushed Away, while Dafoe was in the voice cast of Pixar’s Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. This will be the first time the two acclaimed actors have worked together.

Directors Haas and Block also run German VFX house Luxx Studios, which did visual effects for the likes of Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel and Roland Emmerich's Independence Day 2.

Solo Media is handling world sales on Manou The Swift and is pitching the project to international buyers in Cannes.