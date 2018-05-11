Cannes: Keanu Reeves Romantic Crime Thriller 'Siberia' Goes to Saban Films

Directed by Matthew Ross, the film is about an American diamond trader who sells blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia where he finds danger and intrigue.

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Matthew Ross’ Siberia.

The romantic crime thriller stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, John Wick) and Ana Ularu (Inferno, Emerald City), with supporting performances from Molly Ringwald (Riverdale, Jem and the Holograms) and Pasha Lychnikoff (Ray Donovan, Shameless).

Penned by Scott B. Smith from a story by Stephen Hamel and Smith, Siberia centers on Lucas Hill (Reeves), an American diamond trader who sells blue diamonds of dubious origin to buyers in Russia. As the deal quickly begins to disintegrate, he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner (Ularu) in a small Siberian town while colliding with the treacherous world of the diamond trade.

The romantic crime thriller was produced by Hamel (Passengers) and Reeves of Company Films, Gabriela Bacher of Summerstorm Entertainment/Film House Germany, Dave Hansen and Braden Aftergood.

“Siberia is a fresh departure from your average love story, balancing the high-wire act of being a thriller with pacing that keeps you on your toes till the last frame,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said. “Everyone will love this.”

Ross’s first feature, Frank & Lola, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired and later released by Universal Studios.

Cassian Elwes helped arrange financing and is executive producing with Marc Hansell, Devan Towers and Jere R. Hausfater; Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones of The Fyzz; Christian Angermayer and Klemens Hallmann of Film House; Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films; and Phyllis Laing and Jeff Beesley of Buffalo Gals.

The Siberia deal marks the second of the Cannes market for Saban Films, which snapped up the Gerard Butler starrer Keepers on Thursday.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films. Endeavor Content represented the filmmakers. IM Global is handling international sales at the Cannes market.