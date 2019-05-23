Cannes: Kendall Jenner Debuts Giambattista Valli x H&M Collaboration in $399 Gown

The supermodel and the singer H.E.R were among a group at the amfAR gala to quietly unveil the new high-low fashion partnership that rolls out in stores and online on Saturday.

The red carpet at Cannes proves to be a playground for fashion, where stars make sartorial strides to solidify themselves as style icons (take Elle Fanning’s sweeping collection of looks that even caused the Prada-clad star to faint at a Chopard Trophée dinner). The latest to make a splash was Paris-based Italian designer Giambattista Valli as he quietly unveiled his new collection with H&M at the annual amfAR Gala.

While Valli is known for his haute couture designs that have been worn by Rihanna and Sarah Jessica Parker, the 52-year-old teamed up with the Swedish brand for their latest high-low design partnership, calling on Kendall Jenner, Grammy-award winning singer H.E.R., fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni, singers Ross Lynch and Chris Lee, as well as actress Bianca Brandolini d’Adda to make the big reveal.

"I’m so happy to be wearing one of the first pieces from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration here at the amfAR gala," Jenner said in a statement of the pink tulle look that features a detachable train. "This dress is everything – gorgeous, dramatic and fiercely feminine – and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the collection will be like."

While Jenner will apparently have to wait until Nov. 7 to see the full line, fans won’t be delayed in getting their hands on the limited pre-collection that launches online as well in select stores on Saturday, May 25.

"H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience," Valli of the affordable line (with price points like $399 for Jenner’s frock). "The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s 'happy moments,' to help create love stories all around the world."

Valli joins a long list of designers that have lent their creative vision to H&M. Among them are Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Viktor and Rolf, Roberto Cavalli, Matthew Williamson, and Alexander Wang.