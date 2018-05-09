Cannes: Kino Lorber Takes 'A Paris Education' for North America

Jean-Paul Civeyrac's cinephile coming-of-age drama had its world premiere at the Berlin film festival.

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to Jean-Paul Civeyrac's cinephile coming-of-age drama A Paris Education, which had its world premiere at the Berlin film festival this February and centers on a young man who moves to Paris to study filmmaking at the Sorbonne.

The black-and-white film centers on Etienne, who moves to Paris and meets Mathias and Jean-Noel, who both share his passion for film. But as they spend the year studying, they have to face friendship and love challenges, as well as choose their artistic battles.

The film, produced by Moby Dick Films, stars Andranic Manet, Corentin Fila, Gonzague Van Bervesseles, Diane Rouxel, Jenna Thiam, Sophie Verbeeck, and Charlotte Van Bervesseles. It was written and directed by Civeyrac.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber senior vp Wendy Lidell and Laure Parleani of Les Films du Losange and signed at the Cannes Film Market, which kicked off Wednesday. "A Paris Education resonates and renews for a new generation of cinephiles the French New Wave that I and many others grew up with," said Lidell.

The company will roll out the film in theaters in late summer, followed by a VOD and home video release next fall.