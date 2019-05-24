Cannes: Kris and Kendall Jenner Rock Out at Annual AmfAR Gala

Dua Lipa and Mariah Carey performed for the party that brought Orlando Bloom and Tiffany Trump to the Hotel du Cap.

Kris and Kendall Jenner were the stars of the night at Cannes' annual AmfAR gala, with Jenner the younger turning heads in a peony pink pouf of a gown.

The duo was happy to be reunited, as Kendall spent the day in fittings for her Giambattista Valli x H&M gown. Even in one of the most beautiful spots in the world, Kris, ever the momager, had one thing on her mind. “It's always work, even if we are having fun,” she told THR. “I'm excited to see her because I haven't seen her all day.”

Kendall debuted the dress walking down the carpet at the Hotel du Cap, even though she sat out the fashion show curated by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. “Carine is such an inspiration, especially to me, and when she puts something on I feel like everybody just wants to be a part of it,” she said.

Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell and Tiffany Trump were among the guests at the most glamorous garden party in the world.

Antonio Banderas was still buzzing from the 12-minute standing ovation his film Pain and Glory received at its premiere earlier in the week.

“It was embarrassing at some point. There's that moment where you don't know what to do really, there is only so much bowing and thank you that you can do,” he joked. “So I'm very happy and that's it! I have no idea what is going to happen or what the jury is going to determine, so I want to just have what I have in this moment.”

The actor added a little star power to the evening, which opened with Met Opera singer Andreas Schager serenading the crowd just before The Struts rocked out the tent at the Hotel du Cap grounds.

Chris Tucker opened with a Frank Sinatra song and a few fashion quips: "I heard it was an all white party, I'm glad I could get in! I wore a white jacket." Before introducing his Fifth Element co-star Milla Jovovich, which he noted was his first Cannes trip 25 years ago.

Jovovich sang the praises of the foundation, noting how it has raised $200 million for AIDS research over the years.

AmfAR has always been the hottest ticket of the festival, but this year the movie stars were noticeably absent. Aside from the Jenners, the lack of A-Listers was palpable. "Say what you will about Harvey [Weinstein], but he brought the stars," said one American producer. "It's not Harvey level," added a German guest.



A diminished guest list — longtime regular Leonardo DiCaprio is in town but skipped the event, where he usually sits next to Milutin Gatsby, who is the lead fundraiser for both AmfAR and his own Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Coco Rocha, auctioned some earrings from sponsor Chopard. "If it doesn't go high enough, I get to keep them," she said, joking that she was playing AmfAR's Vanna White. They ultimately went for €150,000 ($168,000).

A jokeless Rebel Wilson – she introduced herself as being serious and was, well, serious about that – auctioned off a Mickey Mouse stone statue to celebrate Mickey's 90th birthday. It went for €450,000 ($504,000).



Roitfeld's show, which has become the highlight of the event, once again featured the cream of the couture crop. The collection was dedicated to late designer Karl Lagerfeld and featured a piece from his Chanel protege Virgine Viard. Alexandre Vauthier, Hedi Slimae's new Celine, Armani, Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Prada, Ralph & Russo, Saint Laurent and Virgil Abloh's Off White were also included the collection that was up for sale.

Model Winnie Harlow implored the crowd: "We didn't come out here for fun, we came out here for a good cause," she said, adding: "You get all of these looks – but you don't get the models."

The collection sold for €1 million ($1.1 million) after much cajoling from Eva Longoria. "You are heroes!" Longoria shouted after the winning bid came in.

Mariah Carey took to the stage for a two song set – after performing at the Chopard party earlier in the week. But Tom Jones got the crowd going with "Sex Bomb," and Dua Lipa added the biggest buzz to the night with a full set of her hits that got the Kendall to her feet.