Cannes: Lamborghini Biopic to Be Co-Financed by Blockchain Platform (Exclusive)

Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin are set to the star in the film, now being backed by new blockchain-based social entertainment outfit TaTaTu.

The upcoming Lamborgini biopic, starring Antonio Banderas as the famed car designer Ferruccio Lamborghini and Alec Baldwin as rival Enzo Ferrari, is to become one of the first high-profile projects to be backed by new blockchain technologies.

The film, coming from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's Ambi Media Group, will be co-financed and co-produced by TaTaTu, a newly-launched blockchain-based social entertainment platform.

Written and set to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby) and with a working title of Lamboghini - The Legend, the film is based on the biography Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale (The official story), written by his son Tonino Lamborghini.

The story will follow the long life of the iconic entrepreneur, from the manufacturing of tractors at the start of his career, to creating military vehicles during World War II, and then on to designing and building the Lamborghini cars that ultimately defined his profound legacy.

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the AMBI Group, is handling global sales. Principal photography will take place in Italy as well as other locations around the world that played a role in shaping the legend of Lamborghini.

Iervolino launched TaTaTu as a global and social entertainment platform through which users are rewarded for watching movies, television episodes and other forms of content, such as music videos and sports, and receive additional rewards from their friends’ viewing. Bacardi is one of the company’s backers.