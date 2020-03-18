Cannes Launches Virtual Market to Run Alongside Physical Event

The Cannes Film Festival and the Marche du Film are, at the moment, still scheduled to take place as planned.

The Cannes Film Market, the Marche du Film, has announced plans to set up a virtual market to "run alongside the physical event."

Cannes' online initiative will take place May 12-23, during the market's scheduled dates. The Cannes Film Festival and the Marche du Film are, at the moment, still scheduled to take place as planned, though it is looking more and more likely that they both will be canceled amid growing concerns, and government shutdowns, because of the spread of the coronavirus.

"Some or many people will not be able to attend [the regular market] so it is important for them to have the same tools to continue to do business," Jérôme Paillard, executive director of the Cannes Market, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cannes' digital plan would see the Marche offer an online platform for film companies to screen completed features and promo reels and conduct video conferencing meetings. The digital market would be open to all regular attendees of the Marche. Those unable to attend the physical market would be given a 50 percent discount for the online-only version.

Paillard said the Marche du Film has been in talks with major film companies for several days now on a digital version of the market but was pushed to announce on Wednesday after news leaked of plans for an alternative online film market being set up by leading U.S. and U.K. independent companies.

The alternative model is the brainchild of CAA, which has gotten UTA, Endeavor Content and ICM Partners on board, as well as major indies including FilmNation, Lionsgate, Miramax and STX Entertainment. Their proposal would see film companies hold online screenings of completed projects, as well as promo reels, do virtual and deal negotiation via video conferencing, in the event Cannes gets cancelled.

Paillard told The Hollywood Reporter he hoped Cannes would be able to coordinate it's new digital service with the CAA model, saying they could be “complementary.”

The Cannes Film Festival and the market are still insistent that they want to hold the regular bricks-and-mortar event from May 12-23. But with most of European on lockdown and new regulations blocking any foreign travel into the European Union for the next 30 days, the Cannes festivals is looking increasingly untenable.