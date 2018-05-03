Cannes: Liam Gallagher Doc 'As It Was' Landing in Market

The former Oasis frontman is getting the documentary treatment (this time without his brother).

Liam Gallagher is heading to Cannes.

A documentary about the former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher: As It Was, will be making its market debut, with Altitude looking after international sales. Altitude will also co-distribute in the U.K. with Lorton Entertainment. The news comes just two years after the release of the doc Oasis: Supersonic, which Lorton also helped distribute.

Currently in production, the film is directed by Charlie Lightening, renowned in the music and live entertainment industry having made films with artists including Noel Gallagher, Robbie Williams, Bjork, and Kasabian. He also produced the live concert 12/12/12 featuring Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The Who and Bruce Springsteen which raised funds for victims of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, watched by over 20 million people and co-directed and exec produced the 12/12/12 feature documentary which was theatrically released in the US.

For the last ten years Lightening has also been working with Paul McCartney, documenting him on the road.

Liam Gallagher: As It Was will be the emotional story of how one of the greatest rock frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge ostracised lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and bitter legal battles. The film will see Liam emerging from Noel’s shadow managing the expectation going from being in the biggest band in the world to starting again alone, stripped bare, with no-where to hide.

"As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback," said Gallagher. "It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film... As You Were."

Added Lightening: "Having known Liam both personally and creatively over the past 10 years, to see him back where he should be, and to see the reaction to him once again has been amazing. For Liam to let me in, to be there to capture it all, up close and personal and to tell the whole story in his own words makes for an amazing film. One of the greatest rock’n’roll comebacks of all times and you are there with him each step of the way."

Liam Gallagher: As It Was is being produced by Steven Lappin (Springsteen and I, George Michael: Freedom, A Night With Beyonce) and financed and executive produced by Lorton Entertainment.