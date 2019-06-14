Cannes Lions: 5 Can't-Miss Sessions

Laura Dern, Kerry Washington and Jeff Goldblum are among the big-name stars hitting the stage at this year's festival, alongside such entertainment executives as Jeffrey Katzenberg and Lorne Michaels.

Falling just a month after the famed film festival, Cannes Lions, the annual advertising confab that has transformed into the "festival of creativity," will be packed with some of the glitz and glam that this year's festival slate somewhat lacked.

That is because it is backed by the big bucks of Facebook, Google, YouTube and other Silicon Valley big spenders, which erect splashy beachside cabanas and put out for private yacht parties during the week, plus hip pop-ups like SoulCycle offering free morning classes and American Express bringing the Michelin-starred New York eatery Carbone restaurant to the South of France for the week.

The Cannes Lions gathering has added more media and entertainment to its schedule in recent years, and 2019 is no different. Pulling from film, TV, music and technology, this year's speakers include Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Nicolas Winding Refn, plus Katie Couric interviewing John Legend ahead of his performance on the Cannes Palais' main stage.

Here are five key sessions not to miss at the Cannes Lions this year.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman

Two years ago, former DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg took to the Lions stage to outline a vague vision of “new TV” he hoped to develop. This year, he's back with CEO Meg Whitman to discuss his ambitious short-form SVOD service Quibi that is set to launch next year. They'll sit down with MediaLink's Michael Kassan to discuss how they see a market opportunity for their “quick bites” of content, how they plan to work with creators and the future of entertainment. The trio will take to the stage Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes may have a new $150 million Netflix deal under her belt, but she is still pushing boundaries. The Grey's Anatomy and Scandal producer will take to the stage to talk about how women have to continue to demand more diverse representation and challenge the beauty standards in media, along with the impact of positive inclusion on mental health. Her "Smashing Stereotypes" session is set for the main stage on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Lorne Michaels

Uber-producer Lorne Michaels, the man behind SNL, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Miracle Workers and Shrill, is being anointed the festival's first “Entertainment Person of the Year,” receiving the award in the Lumiere theater Thursday night. He will take to the stage Friday at 1 p.m. with a talk entitled “In a World of Disruption, Storytelling Wins” and address how to connect with audiences in the shifting media landscape.

Alfonso Cuaron and Participant Media CEO David Linde

Oscar winner Cuaron will take to the stage with Participant's David Linde to discuss how to spur social change through TV and film, including his latest Roma. Linde is also set to talk about the work behind the company's other Oscar-winning activist projects, including Spotlight, Green Book and An Inconvenient Truth. They'll hit the Lumiere theater at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook has been under intense fire for the way it has handled the spread of misinformation ahead of elections and compromised user data and privacy in recent years. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new mantra is “privacy first” for users, and as the company works on rebuilding trust, COO Sheryl Sandberg will take to the Lions stage to address social media giant's role in society and Facebook's initiatives on Wednesday at 1 p.m. For those wanting to do a deep dive into the data scandal, Cambridge Analytica founder and former CEO Alexander Nix will be featured the following day to discuss the fallout a year later, the future of data mining and what it means for tech giants such as Facebook. He'll be on Thursday at 5 p.m.