Cannes Lions: David Attenborough, 'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Launch Wildlife Fund

Ad giants will contribute to The Lion's Share, which expected to generate $100 million in three years.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Attenborough announced a new wildlife fund backed by ad giants at the festival.

The fund, backed by the United Nations, will be called The Lion’s Share and seeks to raise $100 million in three years for wildlife conservation programs.

The money will come from advertisers who use animals in their ads giving 0.5 percent of their ad spend to the fund. Even just a small portion of the $591 million global annual ad spend should rack up big bucks.

“Animals are in 20 percent of all advertisements we see. Yet they do not always receive the support they deserve. Until now. The Lion’s Share shows that by making a small difference today, we have an opportunity to make an unprecedented difference tomorrow,” said Attenborough, appearing on screen in the Debussy theater.

Coster-Waldau took to the stage to interview Collettee Ngobeni of the South African all-female anti-poaching unit the Black Mambas and talked about the need to protect species such as the elephant, giraffe and rhino as well as his role as a U.N. goodwill ambassador.

Candy maker Mars is sweetening the deal by being the first major brand to sign on, as well as ad giant BBDO and Nielsen.

“When I first heard about this, I was blown away by the simplicity of the idea, if carried out the enormous potential it has,” said Coster-Waldau.