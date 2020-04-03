Cannes Lions Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

"It has become clear to us our customers’ priorities have shifted to the need to protect people, to serve consumers with essential items and to focus on preserving companies, society and economies."

The Cannes Lions festival of creativity on Friday said its 2020 edition was canceled after previously postponing it until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next edition of the festival will run June 21-June 25, 2021.



"As the impact from COVID-19 continues to be felt across the world on consumers and our customers across the marketing, creative and media industries, it has become clear to us our customers’ priorities have shifted to the need to protect people, to serve consumers with essential items and to focus on preserving companies, society and economies," organizers said.

The Cannes Lions event has evolved from one focused on advertising to one bringing together creatives from various disciplines.

Philip Thomas, chairman of the Cannes Lions, said: "Cannes Lions at its core has always been about creativity and the Lions. We realize that the creative community has other challenges to face, and simply isn’t in a position to put forward the work that will set the benchmark. The marketing and creative industries, in common with so many others, are currently in turmoil, and it’s clear that we can play our small part by removing all speculation about the festival this year. We have tried to make our decisions as early as possible to give the industry total clarity on the situation, and that is why we are announcing this move today."



Added managing director Simon Cook: "We believe firmly that the Lions continue to offer valuable recognition to that community and we look forward to celebrating and honoring the work in 2021, when the world will hopefully feel more stable, and our community can give their work the focus it deserves."