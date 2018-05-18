Cannes: Lukas Dhont's 'Girl' Awarded Queer Palm Prize

The winning title was selected from 17 films across the festival's sections.

Lukas Dhont's Un Certain Regard entry Girl was awarded this year's Queer Palm award.

The first feature from the Belgian director follows a trans teen who is trying to become a ballerina dancer.

The Queer Palm was launched in 2010 and selects its winner from all LGBTQ-themed films across the official selection of the Cannes film festival, its Un Certain Regard sidebar, the Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week and the unofficial ACID section.

This year 17 films were in the running.

In the short film category, Carolina Markowicz's O Orfao (The Orphan) was given the nod. The Directors' Fortnight entry tells the story of a young boy who is adopted and then returned due to his effeminate mannerisms.

This year’s jury president was French producer Sylvie Pialat, the woman behind Oscar-nominated Timbuktu and Queer Palm winner Stranger by the Lake. Guadalajara Film Festival programmer Pepe Ruiloba, French producer Dounia Sichov, A Taste of Ink director Morgan Simon and The Hollywood Reporter film critic Boyd van Hoeij rounded out the jury.