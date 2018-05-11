Cannes: Magnum, Alexander Wang Reveal Limited-Edition Cooler

Supermodel Bella Hadid and uber fashion star Wang unveil a handmade, limited-edition leather cooler designed to help beachgoers "take pleasure seriously"

With the temperature inching close to 75 degrees on a sunny Thursday in Cannes, Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang looked very cool on the beach. It helped that the fashionable pair found themselves surrounded by ice cream.

Magnum hosted Hadid and Wang at the ice cream company’s annual high-profile Cannes campaign launch, an event that featured the reveal of a particularly lux beach accessory: MAGNUM x ALEXANDER WANG, a handmade leather-covered portable cooler that was modeled by Hadid. The limited-edition cooler is available for purchase exclusively at AlexanderWang.com for $895. The two appear in print ads and in a short film based around the directive to “Take Pleasure Seriously.”

The trip marked Wang’s first to Cannes. “Everyone dresses up and it’s so indulgent and extravagant and has such a great energy. It’s high intensity, but for a few days, it’s fun,” he says. Not for Hadid, however, who is on her way to veteran status — but that doesn’t mean she feels like one. “It’s one of the biggest red carpets I’ve ever done, and it’s really something special,” says Hadid, who admits to nerves, downplays her supermodel skills and says her biggest faux pas is that “she always forgets to pee” before the big walk.

Still, Hadid loves the seaside city, praising it as “stunning, classic and sleepless.” Even though she says her social life is “nonexistent” and she prefers binge-watching The Handmaid’s Tale to heading to the club, she recommends tequila — or vitamin drips — for indulging in the Cannes party scene. And, of course, Magnum ice cream — the ultimate indulgence.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 12 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.