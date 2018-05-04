Cannes: Maika Monroe, Dylan O'Brien Team for 'Education of Fredrick Fitzell'

Protagonist is introducing the mystery thriller from 'The Conspiracy' director Christopher MacBride to buyers in Cannes.

Maika Monroe (It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence) and Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf) are set to star in The Education of Fredrick Fitzell.

The film – set to shoot this – tells the story of a man who, following a chance encounter, goes on a wild journey through his past, present and alternative futures to solve a long forgotten mystery. Hannah Gross (Mindhunter) will also star.

The Education of Fredrick Fitzell is written by and will be directed by Christopher MacBride, whose last film was the critically acclaimed found-footage thriller The Conspiracy. Lee Kim (Operation Avalanche) will produce for Resolute Films. Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder of Addictive Pictures are executive producing.

“The script is unlike anything I’ve read,” says Kim, who re-unites with MacBride, having worked together on The Conspiracy. “Chris has crafted a unique, brilliant story – one that transcends genre and provides a surreal snapshot of a man on the brink of collapse. It’s a testament to his writing, vision and characters that we have such an amazing cast lined up. I’m excited to help bring this to life.”

Protagonist is handling international sales and will launch the film to buyers in Cannes. ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are repping sales for North America.

“The Protagonist team was blown away when we first read Christopher McBride’s truly original script, we just couldn’t put it down. It’s rare that we see something this unique, but with a commercial audience in mind. With such an amazing cast in place, we’re very excited to present this project to buyers in Cannes,” said Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop.

O’Brien is repped by WME, Principal LA, and attorney James Feldman. Monroe is repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Fred Toczek. MacBride is repped by ICM, Industry and attorney Adam Kaller.