Cannes: Martin Scorsese to Receive Directors' Fortnight Golden Coach Honor

The French Directors’ Guild will honor Martin Scorsese with this year’s Carrosse d’Or, the Golden Coach prize, during the Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

The honor will be handed out on May 9 during the opening ceremony of the festival sidebar. For its 50th anniversary, the French directors’ guild SRF said it was "proud to celebrate an outstanding and inspiring filmmaker."

Last year, Werner Herzog won the award. Jia Zhangke, Jane Campion, Jim Jarmusch, Clint Eastwood and Alain Resnais are among the other directors honored since the prize was created in 2002.

The Cannes Film Festival this year runs May 8-May 19.