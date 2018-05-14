Cannes: Matt Dillion Is Murderous in First Trailer for Lars Von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built'

Matt Dillon stars as a serial killer in the controversial Danish director's new film, which premieres Monday night in Cannes.

IFC Films on Monday dropped the first trailer for Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built.

And it's exactly as disturbing, and intriguing, as you'd imagine the latest from the director of Melancholia, Nymphomaniac and Antichrist would be.

Matt Dillon stars as Jack, a serial killer who views his murders as elaborate works of art. Uma Thurman, Riley Keough and Bruno Ganz co-star. The film premieres in Cannes, out of competition, Monday night.

It will be Von Trier's first appearance in Cannes since Melancholia in 2011, when the director's jokes about “sympathizing with Hitler” got him temporarily banned for the festival.

The trailer introduces Jack and his murderous methods, as well as sets up what appears to be the movie's thematic link between killing and creativity.

Dillon is shown going about several brutal killings, as well as spouting philosophy, at one point noting: “Some people claim that the atrocities we commit in our fictions are those inner desires we cannot commit in our controlled civilization. So they are expressed instead through our art. I don't agree. I believe heaven and hell are one and the same. The soul belongs to heaven. And the body to hell.”

