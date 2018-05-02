Cannes: Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund and Scoot McNairy Team for 'Sound of Philadelphia'

The mob tale comes from the producers of 'Carol,' with Jeremie Guez directing and Protagonist introducing the project to buyers in Cannes.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund and Scoot McNairy are teaming up for The Sound of Philadelphia, a tale of family, friendships and loyalties betrayed in the violent world of the Philadelphia mob.

Protagonist Pictures will handle international sales, with Endeavor Content handling North America.

Christine Vachon (Carol, Beatriz at Dinner, Kill Your Darlings) and David Hinojosa (Beatriz at Dinner, Goat, Nasty Baby), from powerhouse production company Killer Films, team up with Cheyenne Films producers Julien Madon (Macadam Stories, Sk1, Dalida, A Bluebird in My Heart) and Aimee Buidine (A Bluebird in My Heart).

In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter Flood helplessly watches on as his baby sister is killed by his neighbor’s reckless driving. Peter’s father, tormented by his daughter’s death, pays a high price when he seeks revenge — the results of which leave lasting generational wounds that cannot be healed. Twenty years later, an adult Peter (Schoenaerts) still wrestles with the guilt he feels over his sister’s death. As he tries to distance himself from the family business, his cousin, Michael (Hedlund), with whom he was raised, grows ever more powerful in the criminal hierarchy. Bonded by blood, neither cousin can outrun the logic of violence as they’re dragged further into a chilling cycle of betrayal and retribution.

This true American crime classic is adapted from Pete Dexter’s Brotherly Love, written and directed by French crime novelist and screenwriter Jeremie Guez, hot off his directorial debut with the thrilling A Bluebird in My Heart, which had its world premiere at SXSW. Guez's other credits include collaborating on the biopic Yves Saint Laurent and the recent zombie flick The Night Eats the World.

“We leapt at the chance to work with the teams at Killer Films and Cheyenne on this super smart and stylish mob thriller. Jeremie Guez is an incredible talent and with such an amazing ensemble of actors in place, we can’t wait to discuss The Sound of Philadelphia with buyers in Cannes,” says Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop.

The Sound of Philadelphia will shoot on location in Philadelphia in August and is a France/Belgium/USA co-production.

Schoenaerts is repped by CAA and UBBA. Hedlund is repped by WME, managed by Brillstein Entertainment and his lawyers are Sloane Offer Weber and Dern. McNairy is repped by WME. Guez is repped by WME, Management 360 and UBBA.