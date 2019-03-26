Cannes: Nadine Labaki Named Un Certain Regard Jury President

The festival said she moved "hearts and minds at the last Festival de Cannes with her Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated 'Capernaum,' which won the Jury Prize in Cannes."

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, whose Capernaum was nominated in the best foreign-language film category at the Academy Awards this year, will head up this year's jury of the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival unveiled the director as head of the sidebar jury on Tuesday.

"After moving hearts and minds at the last Festival de Cannes with her Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated Capernaum, which won the Jury Prize in Cannes, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki will be taking over from actor Benicio Del Toro as president of the Un Certain Regard Jury for the 72nd edition of the festival," organizers said.

