Cannes: Neon Nabs Un Certain Regard Love Story 'Border'

Directed by Ali Abbasi's Border, the film is based on a novel by the writer of 'Let the Right One In.'

Neon has acquired North American rights to Ali Abbasi's Border, following the film's world premiere in Cannes on Thursday.

Dubbed a troll love story, the film is based on a novel by the writer of Let the Right One In. The Swedish genre film screened in Un Certain Regard.

Border marks the second feature from Iranian-born Danish director Abbasi. He co-scripted the film with Isabella Eklöf, in collaboration with novelist John Ajvide Lindqvist, whose previous book Let the Right One In spawned a hit Swedish film as well as an American remake. The film centers on a border guard (Eva Melander) who has the ability to smell human emotions and catch smugglers. When she comes across a mysterious man with a smell that confounds her detection, she is forced to confront disturbing insights about herself and humankind.

Border is produced by Nina Bisgaard, Piodor Gustafsson and Petra Jönsson for Meta Film Stockholm, Spark Film & TV and Kärnfilm in co-production with Meta Film Denmark together with Film i Väst, SVT and Copenhagen Film Fund. The Swedish Film Institute and Nordisk Film & TV Fond provided production support. The film was also supported by the Danish Film Institute, MEDIA and Eurimages.

Films Boutique is handling worldwide sales.

The film marks the first acquisition at the Cannes market for Neon, which distributed last year's awards-season breakout I, Tonya.