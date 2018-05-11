Cannes: Netflix Lands Animated Film 'Next Gen'

The deal, which is said to be $30 million, excludes China.

Netflix may be sitting out this Cannes after a dramatic showdown with the festival over its films being banned from competition, but the streamer is still making waves at the market.

Netflix nabbed worldwide rights excluding China to the animated film Next Gen in a deal in the $30 million range. It also marks Netflix's first deal at Cannes after losing out to Focus Features for the opening night film Everybody Knows.

Featuring a voice cast led by Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, David Cross, Michael Pena and Constance Wu, the film is directed by Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander.

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. China was excluded because Netflix does not stream in the country, which has become the second-biggest movie market in the world.

Netflix pulled all of its films and downsized its presence dramatically at the world's highest-profile film festival after Cannes director Thierry Fremaux said he wouldn't screen any Netflix films in competition. The dustup resulted in Netflix canceling and losing deposits on a large chunk of Cannes hotel rooms. The company still sent an acquisitions staff, but it is not throwing a high-profile party like it did last year at a hilltop castle.