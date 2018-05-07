Cannes: Netflix Takes Chinese Blockbuster 'Us and Them' for the World (Exclusive)

The hit romantic drama is currently topping the Middle Kingdom's box office, having earned $191 million over two weekends.

Chinese blockbuster Us and Them is set to get a global splash courtesy of Netflix.

The directorial debut of Chinese pop star-turned-actress-turned-filmmaker Rene Liu, Us and Them is currently topping the Middle Kingdom's box office, having earned $191 million over two weekends. The streaming giant will release the film on its platform for all territories outside of China.

A romantic drama, Us and Them stars Chinese heartthrobs Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu as two strangers who meet by chance on a train while traveling home to China's remote northeast. The film is produced by the film division of Chinese ticketing giant Maoyan, Shanghai Shigu Film Co., Dadi Films, and others. Hong Kong pop star Eason Chan sang the movie's theme song, which is also topping the local charts.

There was no immediate word on when Netflix will premiere the film. The company didn't reply to requests for comment. The streaming giant has been blocked by Beijing regulators from setting up its service in China, which is among the very few territories in which it isn't active.

Netflix has been modestly upping its mainland Chinese content. The streamer pre-bought all non-Chinese rights to Chinese animated feature Over the Moon, to be directed by legendary animator Glen Keane (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) for Shanghai-based animation house Pearl Studio (formerly Oriental DreamWorks). The streamer also has picked up several Chinese TV dramas, including Youku's detective series Day and Night and iQiyi's remake of Sony Pictures Television’s psychological thriller Chosen.