Cannes: Nicolas Cage, Gerard Depardieu Films set for Directors’ Fortnight

Gaspar Noe’s ‘Climax’ and Pierre Salvadori’s Audrey Tautou-starring ‘En Liberte!’ are also in the lineup.

Nicolas Cage and Gerard Depardieu’s latest are among the films set for the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Guillaume Nicloux’s Les Confins du Monde (The Confines of the World), which sees him working again with his regular collaborator Gerard Depardieu, and Cage-starrer Mandy, directed by Panos Cosmatos and co-starring Andrea Riseborough, are among the lineup titles.

The 1983-set Mandy is one of two films in the sidebar that premiered at Sundance, along with Oscar nominee Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace.

Oscar-nominee Ciro Guerra’s highly anticipated Pajaros de Verano (Summer Birds) co-directed with Cristina Gallego, will be the opening film. The Colombian film explores the culture clash of the Wayuu people enticed with selling drugs to the U.S.

Hedi director Mohamed Ben Attia’s ISIS family drama Weldi will be the closing night film.

Gaspar Noe’s Climax, the follow up to his controversial Love, will also be along for the ride.

Pierre Salvadori’s En Liberte!, starring Adele Haenel and Audrey Tautou, will be among the titles, along with Philippe Faucon’s Amin, the followup to his Cesar best film winner Fatima.

Le Monde Est a Toi (The World is Yours), the second feature from music video director Romain Gavras sees him working again with Vincent Cassel, star of Gavras' 2010 debut Our Day Will Come.

Chinese director Ming Zhang's The Pluto Moment will be the director's first Cannes entry.

Julio Hernandez Cordon’s Comprame un Revolver (Buy Me a Gun) and Agustin Toscano, whose The Owners took a special prize in the Critics’ Week selection in 2013, will compete with El Motoarrebatador (The Motorcraft).

Joueurs (Players), the first film from Marie Monge, who won a Cesar for her short film Marseille by Night, is also in the running.

Brazilian director Beatriz Seigner’s Los Silencios, Spanish director Jaime Rosales’ Petra, and Serbian director Ognjen Glavonic’s Teret also made the final cut, together with animated adventure Mirai from Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda.

Two other Italian directors are in competition, with Stefano Savona’s Palestinian family drama Samouni Road and Gianni Zanazi’s Troppa Grazia, starring Alba Rohrwacher, rounding out the lineup.

The Directors’ Fortnight sidebar gives the Art Cinema Award as their top prize. The French writers’ guild awards the SACD prize and the Europa Cinemas prize is given to a European feature. The Illy prize is given to a short film.

Martin Scorsese will be this year's Golden Coach honoree during the opening ceremony May 9.

This year’s Directors’ Fortnight will run from May 9 – 19.