Cannes: Nicolas Cage to Star in 'Kill Chain' (Exclusive)

The film is one of several new actioners on Millennium's bustling Cannes slate.

Nicolas Cage is attached to star in Kill Chain, to be written and directed by Ken Sanzel, producer on Numb3rs and writer of The Replacement Killers.

The thriller – one of numerous new titles on Millennium's bustling Cannes slate – is described as a film in the vein of the "greatest detective noirs films." It follows three strangers' lives as they inevitably become entagled in a conflict none of them are prepared for. Paul Hertzberg produces.

Other films in Millennium's market catalog include The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke news of and for which Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are rumored to be returning, The Outpost, starring Orlando Bloom, Sylvestor Stallone's long-awaited Rambo V and The Bayou, starring Gary Oldman and Dylan O'Brien.

Cage himself is having a predictably busy festival, with #211, also from Millennium, Between Worlds and Mandy being among several films being offered to buyers.