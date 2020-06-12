Cannes: Olivia Munn to Lead Action Feature 'Replay'

The Exchange is selling the film, likened to 'John Wick' and 'The Raid' in terms of its close-quarter action scenes.

X-Men: Apocalypse and The Newsroom star Olivia Munn is attached to take the lead in Replay, among the new projects being showcased on the agency platform of the virtual Cannes market.

Likened by the filmmakers to John Wick and The Raid in terms of its close-quarter action scenes and to The Terminator for its sci-fi storytelling, Replay is the story of Erin Staffer (Munn), whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now, armed only with illegal, bleeding edge tech and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.

The Exchange will be shopping the film to international buyers, with CAA Media Finance repping domestic.

In pre-production, Replay is written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (Absence), and produced by Munn alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment. Robert Bell of Dark Castle is co-producing.

"We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn’s attachment to Replay. She not only is a wonderful actress, but also well known to our buyers which will help make this strong genre project very popular during the market," said Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange.

"Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film. And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away," said Ethan Erwin from Dark Castle.

Munn and Loweree are both represented by CAA, and additionally Munn is with Atlas Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.